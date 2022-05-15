ZUSD (ZUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91,313.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $91,313.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00526323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,409.53 or 1.91380208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004710 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

