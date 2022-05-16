$0.06 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. NeoPhotonics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,835 shares of company stock worth $558,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN opened at $14.84 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $793.55 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

