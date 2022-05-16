-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.