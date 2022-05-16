-$0.11 EPS Expected for TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TMC the metals.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.37. 4,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,926. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Hall bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TMC the metals (TMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.