$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Franklin Resources posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 64,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,513. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

