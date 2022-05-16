$0.86 EPS Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.84. Ameren reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

AEE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.08. 34,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Ameren has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

