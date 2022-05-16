$1.10 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,638. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

