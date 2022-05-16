$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Endeavor Group posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.64.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at 3,121,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $3,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 19.50. 3,352,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,933. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,960.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 28.78.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

