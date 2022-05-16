-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($1.00). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($3.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 213,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 112,869 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 460.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. 1,620,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,420. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.70. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

