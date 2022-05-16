$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. GameStop posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,111,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,217. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of -1.10. GameStop has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $344.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

