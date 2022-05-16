$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.48. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $109.28. The company had a trading volume of 95,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $104.43 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

