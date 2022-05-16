$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

