$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) to report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,386. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,608,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

