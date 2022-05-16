10,073 Shares in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VPV traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

