10,143 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

