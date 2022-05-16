10,770 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 49.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 144,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,288. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

