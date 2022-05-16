10,775 Shares in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Pono Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,678,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pono Capital stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Pono Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

