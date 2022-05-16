$112.04 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) to post sales of $112.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.58 million and the highest is $113.23 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $108.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $431.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.19 million to $438.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $474.77 million, with estimates ranging from $469.18 million to $484.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

CHUY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,541. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.