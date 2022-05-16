$118.88 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to report $118.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $104.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $483.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.23 million to $485.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $549.05 million, with estimates ranging from $546.79 million to $551.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,430,000 after buying an additional 902,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after buying an additional 177,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFBS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.