$126.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will report sales of $126.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.19 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $117.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $511.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.06 million to $521.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.87 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $599.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,432. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

