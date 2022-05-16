142,663 Shares in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 3.44% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVOL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000.
Shares of SVOL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $28.41.
