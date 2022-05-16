$15.73 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will announce sales of $15.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $16.80 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.00 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 172,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,906. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $203.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

