15,622 Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRSN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 32,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,954. The company has a market cap of $304.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

