1,605,409 Shares in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,605,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,453,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.30% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $44,033,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.26. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $42.16.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

