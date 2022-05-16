18,400 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,722 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 184,559 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 772,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,788. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.