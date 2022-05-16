20,000 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SEA by 487.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after buying an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in SEA by 305.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 481,190 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $153,370,000 after buying an additional 362,556 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

