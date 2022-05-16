2,197 Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 2,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

