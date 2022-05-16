$223.15 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will post sales of $223.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.60 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $194.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $881.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $887.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $32,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after buying an additional 1,036,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFNC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. 645,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,062. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.