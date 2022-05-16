2,310 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $4,104,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,346. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

