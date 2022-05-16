2,326 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after purchasing an additional 166,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,078. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

