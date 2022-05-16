250 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. FIL Ltd raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

GWW traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.04. 462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,737. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

