2,800 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Federated Hermes by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

FHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.26. 3,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,262. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

