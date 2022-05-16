2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.73) earnings per share.

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,729. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

