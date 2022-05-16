2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.73) earnings per share.
NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,729. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.