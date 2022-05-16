3,497 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,497 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,355 shares of company stock worth $355,307. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

