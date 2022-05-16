3,620 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

