38,281 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.5% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,287,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,636,000 after purchasing an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.49. The company had a trading volume of 98,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,271. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $370.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average is $155.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

