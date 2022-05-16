$391.37 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $391.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.60 million and the lowest is $366.80 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $341.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 over the last three months. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.21. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

