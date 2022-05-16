3M (NYSE:MMM) is Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,984. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

