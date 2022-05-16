$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $7.90 million. Senseonics posted sales of $3.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year sales of $21.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.74 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $68.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

SENS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,968. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

