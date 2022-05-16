$446.69 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will announce $446.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $344.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 81,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,548. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

