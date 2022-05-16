$460.06 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) to report $460.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $462.69 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $464.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CXW. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,142. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,860,000 after buying an additional 528,657 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after buying an additional 1,084,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

