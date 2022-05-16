$5.91 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to report $5.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.99 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $25.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.65 billion to $29.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.36. 209,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,591. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

