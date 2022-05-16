52,387 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM opened at $80.74 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.