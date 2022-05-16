$56.64 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to announce $56.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $56.76 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $60.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $255.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $255.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $263.70 million, with estimates ranging from $259.98 million to $267.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 251,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,376.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 46,113 shares worth $430,363. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 200,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $301.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

