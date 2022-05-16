58,290 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,666. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

