$60.12 Million in Sales Expected for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.50 million. Semrush posted sales of $45.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full-year sales of $248.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $250.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $311.38 million, with estimates ranging from $306.80 million to $314.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,463,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 7,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,850. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

