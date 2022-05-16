611 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $113.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.57. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.