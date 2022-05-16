$624.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to announce $624.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $607.90 million and the highest is $642.00 million. Sabre reported sales of $419.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,496,000 after buying an additional 206,725 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 81,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000.

SABR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 248,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,074. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.10.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

