651 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 926,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.51. 25,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,813. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

