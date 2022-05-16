71,634 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 71,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.19 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.